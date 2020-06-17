SECDEF Visits Great Lakes

200617-N-ZW825-0314 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 17, 2020) Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper listens to a “Warrior Toughness” presentation at Recruit Training Command training facility USS Trayer (BST-21) as part of his visit, June 17. Esper toured tenant commands on Naval Station Great Lakes as well as Recruit Training Command to observe the Navy’s implementation of Department of Defense COVID-19 mitigation measures which permit training and accession missions to safely continue during the global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder/Released)

