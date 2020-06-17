Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Great Lakes [Image 2 of 8]

    SECDEF Visits Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Byron Linder 

    Naval Service Training Command

    200617-N-ZW825-0059 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (June 17, 2020) Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper speaks to Sailors prior to conducting a reenlistment ceremony at Naval Station Great Lakes as part of his visit, June 17. Esper toured tenant commands on Naval Station Great Lakes as well as Recruit Training Command to observe the Navy’s implementation of Department of Defense COVID-19 mitigation measures which permit training and accession missions to safely continue during the global pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Great Lakes [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Byron Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

