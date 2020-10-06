U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Test strips were installed to determine which replacement panels best resemble the original on June 10, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 10:10 Photo ID: 6244825 VIRIN: 200610-F-XS730-1033 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 4.62 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Progress June 2020 [Image 13 of 13], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.