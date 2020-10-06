U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Progress June 2020

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Exterior work continues as crews begin constructing the exterior structure meant to protect the Cadet Chapel from weather during renovations on June 10, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

