    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Progress June 2020 [Image 13 of 13]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Progress June 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Exterior work continues as crews begin constructing the exterior structure meant to protect the Cadet Chapel from weather during renovations on June 10, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)  

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 10:10
    Photo ID: 6244827
    VIRIN: 200610-F-XS730-1035
    Resolution: 4832x3216
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Progress June 2020 [Image 13 of 13], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

