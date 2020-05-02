Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PWD Sigonella Transportation [Image 3 of 6]

    PWD Sigonella Transportation

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    SIGONELLA, Italy - (Feb. 5, 2020) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Corey Mason, of Hermiston, Oregon, assigned to Public Works Department at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, poses for a portrait. Mason works at the same location his father was stationed in 1995. “I heard a lot of stories growing up about this place. Knowing some of the people that work with my dad, they tell me stories about him that he was too scared to tell.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 08:37
    Photo ID: 6244711
    VIRIN: 200205-N-HB733-0022
    Resolution: 3856x2571
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWD Sigonella Transportation [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PWD Sigonella Transportation
    PWD Sigonella Transportation
    PWD Sigonella Transportation
    PWD Sigonella Transportation
    PWD Sigonella Transportation
    PWD Sigonella Transportation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabees
    Italy
    Sigonella
    U.S. Navy
    Steelworker
    PWD
    #knowyourmil
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central
    Seabees 2020
    Public Works Depart
    PWD Sigonella
    Italy Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT