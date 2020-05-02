PWD Sigonella Transportation

SIGONELLA, Italy - (Feb. 5, 2020) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Corey Mason, of Hermiston, Oregon, assigned to Public Works Department at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, poses for a portrait. Mason works at the same location his father was stationed in 1995. “I heard a lot of stories growing up about this place. Knowing some of the people that work with my dad, they tell me stories about him that he was too scared to tell.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

