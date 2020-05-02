PWD Sigonella Transportation

SIGONELLA, Italy - (Feb. 5, 2020) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Corey Mason, of Hermiston, Oregon, assigned to Public Works Department at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, loosens a connector underneath a U.S. Navy Fire truck to pressure test one of the break chambers. The Navy Public Works Department supports and maintains facilities and infrastructure on Naval installations worldwide as part of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) overall mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

