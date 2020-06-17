200617-N-HV737-1027
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Luis Glinton (right) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Morgan Farrier (left) cut the cake at the 122nd corpsman birthday celebration at Branch Health Clinic onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 17, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2rd Class Charlotte C. Oliver (released)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6244644
|VIRIN:
|200617-N-HV737-1027
|Resolution:
|3355x2396
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On the Shoulders of Giants: Diego Garcia Celebrates 122 Years of the Navy Corpsman [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On the Shoulders of Giants: Diego Garcia Celebrates 122 Years of the Navy Corpsman
LEAVE A COMMENT