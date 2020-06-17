On the Shoulders of Giants: Diego Garcia Celebrates 122 Years of the Navy Corpsman

200617-N-HV737-1027

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Luis Glinton (right) and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Morgan Farrier (left) cut the cake at the 122nd corpsman birthday celebration at Branch Health Clinic onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 17, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2rd Class Charlotte C. Oliver (released)

