    On the Shoulders of Giants: Diego Garcia Celebrates 122 Years of the Navy Corpsman [Image 2 of 3]

    On the Shoulders of Giants: Diego Garcia Celebrates 122 Years of the Navy Corpsman

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Oliver 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    200617-N-HV737-10019
    Hospital Corpsman assigned to Branch Health Clinic Diego Garcia gather and recite the hospital corpsman pledge for the 122nd corpsman birthday celebration at the clinic onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia June 17, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2rd Class Charlotte C. Oliver (released)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 06:16
    Photo ID: 6244643
    VIRIN: 200617-N-HV737-1019
    Resolution: 4863x3474
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Shoulders of Giants: Diego Garcia Celebrates 122 Years of the Navy Corpsman [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Corpsman
    Navy
    Sailors

