    Ruck Off [Image 3 of 8]

    Ruck Off

    19, NORWAY

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, attempts to find the frequency needed to contact simulated support as part of a 6-mile ruck circuit in Setermoen, Norway, June 12, 2020. During the exercise, groups of Marines from MRF-E’s weapons company raced against each other while being challenged with strength training, knowledge of artillery systems and radio communication, and care under fire. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 07:50
    Photo ID: 6244626
    VIRIN: 200612-M-YQ123-1039
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: 19, NO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ruck Off [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

