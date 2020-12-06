A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, attempts to find the frequency needed to contact simulated support as part of a 6-mile ruck circuit in Setermoen, Norway, June 12, 2020. During the exercise, groups of Marines from MRF-E’s weapons company raced against each other while being challenged with strength training, knowledge of artillery systems and radio communication, and care under fire. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6244626
|VIRIN:
|200612-M-YQ123-1039
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|10.76 MB
|Location:
|19, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ruck Off [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
