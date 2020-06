A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, attempts to find the frequency needed to contact simulated support as part of a 6-mile ruck circuit in Setermoen, Norway, June 12, 2020. During the exercise, groups of Marines from MRF-E’s weapons company raced against each other while being challenged with strength training, knowledge of artillery systems and radio communication, and care under fire. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

