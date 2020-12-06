Our Artillery Will Shake Them Up!

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, simulate the process of removing a round during a misfire of an 81 mm mortar system during a 6-mile ruck circuit in Setermoen, Norway, June 12, 2020. During the exercise, groups of Marines from MRF-E’s weapons company raced against each other while being challenged with strength training, knowledge of artillery systems and radio communication, and care under fire. MRF-E conducts various exercises, including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

