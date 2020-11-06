PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Arambula, from Kailua, Hawaii, fastens his helmet during a damage control drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 11, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

