    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 11, 2020) U.S. Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a damage control drill June 11, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guided Missile Cruiser
    CG 52
    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)
    USN

