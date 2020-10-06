MARSOC and Recon Train to Raid Together

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, rehearse close quarter tactics prior to executing a raid exercise in support of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques, and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

