    MARSOC and Recon Train to Raid Together [Image 2 of 2]

    MARSOC and Recon Train to Raid Together

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, rehearse close quarter tactics prior to executing a raid exercise in support of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Realistic Urban Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 10, 2020. Marines trained in an unfamiliar, urban environment, focusing on tactics, techniques and procedures applicable to raid operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 19:43
    Photo ID: 6244319
    VIRIN: 200610-M-UY835-1158
    Resolution: 4906x3271
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARSOC and Recon Train to Raid Together [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

