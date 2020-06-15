Operation Inherent Resolve

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker launch crew member with the 385th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, conducts pre-mission duties at Al Udeid AB, June 16, 2020. The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducted its first official mission since being reactivated at Al Udeid AB. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning air power, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

