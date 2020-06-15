Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 4 of 7]

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, AFGHANISTAN

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts  

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in-flight refueling specialist with the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, closes the cargo door at Al Udeid AB, June 16, 2020. The 340th EARS conducted its first official mission since being reactivated at Al Udeid AB. The 340th EARS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central Command, and is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling war-winning air power, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 18:25
    Photo ID: 6244289
    VIRIN: 200616-F-FH950-0187
    Resolution: 5018x3339
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, AF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Joshua DeMotts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    KC-135
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

