Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 1970 march together for the first time during the oath ceremony on Reception Day July 1, 1966. (Photo Courtesy of Frank Monaco and the USMA Class of 1970)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.1966 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 14:18 Photo ID: 6243900 VIRIN: 660701-A-A3342-1001 Resolution: 1024x692 Size: 145.96 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Class of 1970 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.