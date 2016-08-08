Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Class of 1970 [Image 2 of 3]

    Class of 1970

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Members of the U.S. Military Academy Class of 1970 participate in March Back in August 2016 as the 50-year affiliation class of the USMA Class of 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2016
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 14:18
    VIRIN: 160806-A-A3342-1001
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class of 1970 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Close bonds forged, forever linking Classes of 1970 and 2020

