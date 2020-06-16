NSA cuts ribbon on new Medical-Dental Clinic

Naval Support Activity Bahrain along with personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Navy Medicine held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new medical and dental clinic on NSAB. The new 56,000 square foot facility, will substantially increase medical capacities and capabilities for sailors and their families stationed in Bahrain. Construction was overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and completed in December of 2019.

