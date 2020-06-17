NSA Bahrain Cuts Ribbon on new USACE Built Medical Facility

Photo By Joseph Macri | Naval Support Activity Bahrain along with personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Macri | Naval Support Activity Bahrain along with personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Navy Medicine held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new medical and dental clinic on NSAB. The new 56,000 square foot facility, will substantially increase medical capacities and capabilities for sailors and their families stationed in Bahrain. Construction was overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and completed in December of 2019. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Medical Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain held a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the successful completion of a multi-faceted medical clinic on June 16. The ceremony was led by Navy Capt. Greg Smith, the commander of the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain.

The new medical facility will deliver world-class care and readiness support to over 6,000 service members, families and DoD personnel stationed in Bahrain. The new 56,000 square foot facility will provide outpatient primary and selected specialty care clinics, ancillary departments, medical logistics, dental services, and administrative space. The state of the art facility significantly increases treatment ability at NSA Bahrain doubling the capacity of the previous clinic’s services such as x-ray, dental, and exam rooms.

Smith lauded the increased medical capability the new medical facility provides. “It provides more than primary and dental care, including occupational health, aviation medicine, lab, pharmacy, mental health, physical therapy, preventive medicine, industrial hygiene, radiology, and other services as well,” he said.

The $26.9 million project began design in March of 2016 and completed construction December 2019. The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District oversaw the construction of the facility after consulting with the medical center experts in the Little Rock District, who specialize in the sustainment, restoration, maintenance and initial outfitting of service hospitals and clinics.

The build wasn’t without challenges. “The greatest challenge was getting started,” Capt. Grant Wanamaker, the Contracting Officer Representative, said. “There were issues with the dig permit due to the military working dog facility being located right next door. This could have caused a huge delay but we were able to come to an agreement and cut construction into two phases - east and west - which allowed us to get moving and greatly decreased the delay and saved us millions of dollars.”

The building completion is a culmination of several years of work in partnership between the NMRTU and USACE TAM teams and exemplifies the success in working together to build strong.

“The clinic is another testament to the solid teamwork and the impressive feats that occur when the U.S. Navy works side-by-side with our DoD contractors,” Smith said. “We are proud to have that amazing medical care continue in this beautiful new clinic for decades to come.”