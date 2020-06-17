Senior Airman Nate Stegmaier, 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron electrical journeyman, loads personal protective equipment onto a pickup truck in West Hartford, Connecticut, June 17, 2020. Connecticut National Guard Airmen assisted the Connecticut Department of Public Health in distributing masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, and hand sanitizer to residential care facilities, long term care facilities, and assisted living facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 14:08
|Photo ID:
|6243886
|VIRIN:
|200617-Z-DY403-087
|Resolution:
|5699x4071
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|WEST HARTFORD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Connecticut National Guard assists PPE distribution [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
