    Connecticut National Guard assists PPE distribution [Image 3 of 5]

    Connecticut National Guard assists PPE distribution

    WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing assist the Connecticut Department of Public Health in distributing personal protective equipment in West Hartford, Connecticut, June 17, 2020. Connecticut National Guard Airmen helped distribute masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, and hand sanitizer to residential care facilities, long term care facilities, and assisted living facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard assists PPE distribution [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    PPE
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    Flying Yankees
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

