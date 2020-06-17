Connecticut National Guard assists PPE distribution

Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing assist the Connecticut Department of Public Health in distributing personal protective equipment in West Hartford, Connecticut, June 17, 2020. Connecticut National Guard Airmen helped distribute masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, and hand sanitizer to residential care facilities, long term care facilities, and assisted living facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

Date Taken: 06.17.2020
Location: WEST HARTFORD, CT, US