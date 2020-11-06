Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program strengthens ties in Honduras [Image 2 of 4]

    SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program strengthens ties in Honduras

    EL PROGRESO, HONDURAS

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo, in coordination with the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy in Honduras and support from local government officials, donated much needed personal protective equipment for first responders in the department of Yoro, June 11, 2020, through SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program. The donation estimated at approximately $15,000 and included N95 masks, gloves, gowns, safety glasses and head covers. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

