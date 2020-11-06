SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program strengthens ties in Honduras

Joint Task Force-Bravo, in coordination with the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy in Honduras and support from local government officials, donated much needed personal protective equipment for first responders in the department of Yoro, June 11, 2020, through SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program. The donation estimated at approximately $15,000 and included N95 masks, gloves, gowns, safety glasses and head covers. (Courtesy photo)

