SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program strengthens ties in Honduras

Joint Task Force-Bravo, in coordination with the Security Cooperation Office at the U.S. Embassy and support from Honduran government officials, donated much needed personal protective equipment for first responders in the department of Cortes through SOUTHCOM’s Humanitarian Assistance Program, June 16,2020. The donation estimated at more than $26,000, included N95 masks, gloves, gowns, safety glasses, head covers and biosecurity suits for the Cortes Department of Health and Northern Red Cross. This donation is one among many others the team has supported throughout Honduras. (Courtesy Photo)

