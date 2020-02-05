Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monumental PJ Honored at Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Monumental PJ Honored at Ceremony

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ziegler, 308th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, makes his final remarks to the audience of Airmen during his retirement ceremony on May 2, 2020 at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The ceremony was specially tailored to accommodate social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monumental PJ Honored at Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

