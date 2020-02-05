Monumental PJ Honored at Ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ziegler, 308th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, makes his final remarks to the audience of Airmen during his retirement ceremony on May 2, 2020 at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The ceremony was specially tailored to accommodate social distancing measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

