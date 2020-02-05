Monumental PJ Honored at Ceremony

Staff Sgt. George and Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ziegler, 308th Rescue Squadron pararescuemen, perform the flag folding ceremony during CMSgt. Ziegler's retirement ceremony on May 2, 2020 at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. Ziegler folded the flag himself to show that his leadership is not over but it will endure with those he touched and influenced forever. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

Date Taken: 05.02.2020
Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US