Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Water Bucket Training [Image 7 of 11]

    Water Bucket Training

    WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Sara Morris 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The Washington Army National Guard's 96th Aviation Troop Command works through water bucket drills in preparation for wildland fire season. The guardsmen practiced both line drops and spot drops in order to assist the Department of Natural Resources during wildland fire season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 10:48
    Photo ID: 6243675
    VIRIN: 200610-O-IA145-848
    Resolution: 4092x2520
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: WENATCHEE, WA, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Bucket Training [Image 11 of 11], by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training
    Water Bucket Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Training
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Wildland Fires
    Fires Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT