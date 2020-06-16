Boxed lunches await pick-up June 17, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Volunteers from around Incirlik teamed up to sell boxed lunches to raise funds for non-profit organizations in the U.S.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6243514 VIRIN: 200616-F-ZF730-0006 Resolution: 5520x3684 Size: 1.33 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Incirlik sells boxed lunch for Juneteenth [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.