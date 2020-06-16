Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Incirlik sells boxed lunch for Juneteenth

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Boxed lunches await pick-up June 17, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Volunteers from around Incirlik teamed up to sell boxed lunches to raise funds for non-profit organizations in the U.S.

