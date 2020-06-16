Volunteers prepare to deliver lunches to customers June 17, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Airmen from various units across Incirlik teamed up conduct events in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday acknowledged on June 19 each year that commemorates the freeing of the last remaining slaves in the former Confederacy in 1865.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 09:15
|Photo ID:
|6243516
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-ZF730-0016
|Resolution:
|5429x3982
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Team Incirlik sells boxed lunch for Juneteenth [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT