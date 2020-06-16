Volunteers prepare to deliver lunches to customers June 17, 2020, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Airmen from various units across Incirlik teamed up conduct events in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday acknowledged on June 19 each year that commemorates the freeing of the last remaining slaves in the former Confederacy in 1865.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 09:15 Photo ID: 6243516 VIRIN: 200616-F-ZF730-0016 Resolution: 5429x3982 Size: 1.86 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Incirlik sells boxed lunch for Juneteenth [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.