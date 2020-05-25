New York Army National Guard, Operation Spartan Shield, Task Force Spartan, deployed, Family programs, deployed Soldier

New York Army National Guard Major Maj. Michael C. Costello, a Guilderland, N.Y. resident currently deployed to the Middle East with the 42nd Infantry Division, missed the birth of his new daughter Siena Jude. Siena lays with her older brother Graham just days after she was born on June 24, 2020.
Deployed Officer sees Newborn for First Time with Help from Modern Technology
