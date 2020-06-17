Deployed Officer sees Newborn for First Time with Help from Modern Technology

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Major Maj. Michael C. Costello, a Guilderland, N.Y....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard Major Maj. Michael C. Costello, a Guilderland, N.Y. resident currently deployed to the Middle East with the 42nd Infantry Division, missed the birth of his new daughter Siena Jude. Siena lays with her older brother Graham just days after she was born on June 24, 2020. see less | View Image Page

New York Army National Guard Major Maj. Michael C. Costello, a Guilderland, N.Y. resident currently deployed to the Middle East with the 42nd Infantry Division, expected to miss the birth of his second child.



What he didn’t expect was that Siena Jude Costello would be born at home and he would be watching it happen via a video chat application.



Costello’s wife Kate was expecting their second to be born while her husband, a logistics officer, was deployed with the 42nd Division. She had arranged for her mother, Mary Lou Hubly, to stay with her in her husband’s absence.



The plan that Mary Lou, who lives in Clarks Grove, Minnesota, would be there to watch her grandson while Kate’s friend brought her to the hospital and also stay to help with the new baby.



But on May 25, Siena Jude started coming early and there was no time to go anywhere.



But, Mary Lou, a mother of 8 grown children, knew exactly what to do.



She took charge and started delivering the baby.



“Delivering little Siena Jude was a gift and a grace, we are still savoring that precious experience. It was a very easy and wonderful birth,” Mary Lou said.



“When I realized that we weren’t going to make it to the hospital, I didn’t have any anxiety since I knew Mom was there,” Kate said. “Even after the EMS arrived, they let her continue to help since they saw she had control of the situation.”



Before the birth, Michael’s wife was FaceTiming with him carrying suitcases and said she was going to leave for the hospital and would call back.



Within minutes when Kate didn’t pick up the call, he immediately checked his security cameras and saw the local EMS, police department and neighbors in his front yard.



From there, he spoke with Kate’s friend, who was on her way to bring Kate to the hospital.



Minutes after the birth of Siena Jude, he was able to FaceTime and saw his wife and healthy new baby girl.



Michael was able to share the moment of his daughter’s birth with his wife with the help of technology.



With a two-year-old at home and a newborn, Kate is incredibly grateful for her mother’s help.



“My mom has made all the difference during these first few weeks. Michael’s family and our neighborhood have been so supportive,” she said. “I’m learning every day to accept the help that is so graciously given and for which I am so grateful,” Kate added.



“I am blessed and grateful to have the support of my mother in law. She has been a godsend to help our family during this deployment. Every day I get daily photos from my wife,” Michael said.



“We are making good use of FaceTime, and Siena already recognizes his voice, and she gets calm and curious when she hears him,” Kate added.



Their oldest child Graham who is 2 years old, was at home for the excitement when the Guilderland Police Department and the Guilderland Emergency Medical Service showed up to assist Kate and the newborn to St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, NY.



Baby Siena and mother Kate are healthy and doing well at home with the continuous help from their family, friends and neighbors.



“I cannot wait until I get home and will need to spend time reintegrating with both of the children. I am so incredibly proud of my wife and how well my son has been with his new sister,” Michael said.



With her husband thousands of miles away each day has new challenges and sleep deprivation, but Kate stated that she is feeling well and taking it one day at a time.



“I am missing Michael most in those moments when I catch myself in awe over this new little person when I just want to tell him “did you just see her smile?” or when I just want him to be able to hold her and cuddle her,” she added.



COVID-19 epidemic travel restrictions and mandatory quarantining means Michael can’t get home to visit, but when his deployment comes to an end, he cannot wait to meet the newest addition.



“I think the most precious part was knowing Michael and Kate we’re together via FaceTime. As I was busy taking care of little things, it warmed my heart that even though miles apart, they are still able to support each other and this new little one,” Mary Lou said.