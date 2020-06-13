PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jennifer Fleming, from Coventry, R.I., left, and Fire Controlman 3rd Class David Weeks, from Painesville, Ohio, perform continuity checks on a rack-based console aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 13, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

