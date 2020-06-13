PHILIPPINE SEA (June 13, 2020) U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Deborah Anderson, from Detroit, remotely controls the inertial navigation system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) June 13, 2020. Russell is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2020 03:12
|Photo ID:
|6243244
|VIRIN:
|200613-N-CU072-1047
|Resolution:
|4337x2887
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT