Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Urban Assault [Image 9 of 10]

    Urban Assault

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Dario Cortese 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, react to contact while participating in urban operations training under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Ederle Range in Vicenza, Italy, June 16,2020. The training simulates urban warfare situations that they may find themselves in when deployed to an urban area. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.17.2020 02:29
    Photo ID: 6243213
    VIRIN: 200616-A-MY307-0044
    Resolution: 7948x5299
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Urban Assault [Image 10 of 10], by Dario Cortese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault
    Urban Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT