Urban Assault

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, react to contact while participating in urban operations training under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Ederle Range in Vicenza, Italy, June 16,2020. The training simulates urban warfare situations that they may find themselves in when deployed to an urban area. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Dario Cortese)

