BARRIGADA, Guam (June 17, 2020) – USO Guam representatives and the Guam National Guard’s Joint Task Force 671 Soldiers and Airmen gather for a photo at the GUNG Barrigada Readiness Complex June 17. USO Guam provided hundreds of care packages for guard members currently serving the island in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response. “The Guam National Guard continually distinguishes itself as the very best in representing our nation and taking care of our island regardless of the circumstance,” said USO Guam Area Director Leigh Leilani Graham. “The Guard, our island protectors, have been the frontliners since the very beginning and they are still at it. We hope they continue to call on us first and foremost for their needs. We love our Guam National Guard.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.17.2020 00:36 Photo ID: 6243174 VIRIN: 200617-Z-TR604-1002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 429.19 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO Guam Provides Care Packages to GUNG [Image 2 of 2], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.