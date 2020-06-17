Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Guam Provides Care Packages to GUNG

    GUAM

    06.17.2020

    Photo by JoAnna Delfin 

    Guam National Guard

    BARRIGADA, Guam (June 17, 2020) – USO Guam Tumon Bay Center Operations Specialist Kenji Oku, center, and USO Guam Andersen Field Programs Manager Regina Taimanglo speak to Guam National Guard Joint Task Force 671 Commander Col. Ronnie Delfin about care packages at the GUNG Barrigada Readiness Center June 17. USO Guam provided hundreds of care packages for guard members currently serving the island in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response. “The Guam National Guard continually distinguishes itself as the very best in representing our nation and taking care of our island regardless of the circumstance,” said USO Guam Area Director Leigh Leilani Graham. “The Guard, our island protectors, have been the frontliners since the very beginning and they are still at it. We hope they continue to call on us first and foremost for their needs. We love our Guam National Guard.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by JoAnna Delfin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Guam Provides Care Packages to GUNG [Image 2 of 2], by JoAnna Delfin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

