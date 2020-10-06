Airman 1st Class Ciara Tullis, 185th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard, gives the proper hand and arm signals to back up a semi truck and trailer after a class at the Air Base in Sioux City on June 10, 2020. Two Airmen provided support during a mission to transport food to food banks in western Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2020 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6242947
|VIRIN:
|200610-Z-OH907-007
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hand and army signal training [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
