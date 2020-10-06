Hand and army signal training

Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing receive a class on hand and arm signals to back up a semi truck and trailer by Sgt. Taylor Tennapel, Motor Transport Operator, 2168th Transportation Company, Iowa Army National Guard, at the Air Base in Sioux City on June 10, 2020. Two Airmen provided support during a mission to transport food to food banks in western Iowa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Taken: 06.10.2020
Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US