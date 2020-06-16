Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life [Image 7 of 7]

    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Lee Joyce, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, is awarded the Fire Department’s Life Saving Medal at RAF Alconbury, England, June 16, 2020, for saving his daughter’s life. Lee utilized his firefighter training to assist his four-year-old daughter when she was chocking on a chocolate egg May 16, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.16.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6242498
    VIRIN: 200616-F-IM475-1120
    Resolution: 6947x4631
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life
    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life
    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life
    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life
    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life
    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life
    RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    U.K.
    England
    fire department
    RAF
    U.S. Air Force
    firefighters
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    choking
    RAF Alconbury
    Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    423rd Air Base Group
    423rd ABG
    501CSW
    Cambridgeshire
    423rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa
    COVID-19
    Life Saving Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT