RAF Alconbury firefighter saves his daughter’s life

Lee Joyce, 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, is awarded the Fire Department’s Life Saving Medal at RAF Alconbury, England, June 16, 2020, for saving his daughter’s life. Lee utilized his firefighter training to assist his four-year-old daughter when she was chocking on a chocolate egg May 16, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

