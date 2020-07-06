Green Berets train Latvian Zemessardze

Latvian Zemessardze soldiers prepare to attack during a small unit tactics exercise near Iecava on 7 June 2020. The Zemessardze are an all-volunteer force charged with protecting the Latvian homeland, and some units are mentored by U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig/Released)

