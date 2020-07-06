Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets train Latvian Zemessardze [Image 4 of 11]

    Green Berets train Latvian Zemessardze

    LATVIA

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Robert L Kunzig 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    A U.S. Special Forces soldier discusses tactics with a Latvian Zemessarrdze officer during a small unit exercise near Iecava on 7 June 2020. Special Forces teams have mentored the Zemessardze, who are tasked with defending the Latvian homeland, for years. (U.S. Navy photo by LT Rob Kunzig/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets train Latvian Zemessardze [Image 11 of 11], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

