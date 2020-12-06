200612-N-EO124-3330 IWAKUNI, Japan (June 12, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Nicholas Light, from Warsaw, Indiana, lays block using a level and rubber mallet at an environmental trash enclosure. U.S. Navy Seabees are building concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.15.2020 22:07 Photo ID: 6242161 VIRIN: 200612-N-EO124-3331 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.65 MB Location: IWAKUNI, AICHI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kayla Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.