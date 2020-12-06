Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni [Image 2 of 2]

    IWAKUNI, AICHI, JAPAN

    06.12.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kayla Collins 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200612-N-EO124-3330 IWAKUNI, Japan (June 12, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Nicholas Light, from Warsaw, Indiana, lays block using a level and rubber mallet at an environmental trash enclosure. U.S. Navy Seabees are building concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kayla Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    Japan
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Iwakuni
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Marine Corps Air Station
    partner nations
    deter aggression
    Indo-Pacific
    strengthen partnerships
    high-quality construction
    enable expeditionary logistics

