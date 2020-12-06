U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni

200612-N-EO124-3330 IWAKUNI, Japan (June 12, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Nicholas Light, from Warsaw, Indiana, lays block using a level and rubber mallet at an environmental trash enclosure. U.S. Navy Seabees are building concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)
