200612-N-EO124-3322 IWAKUNI, Japan (June 12, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Alejandro Brown-Garcia, from Shelton, Washington, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Iwakuni, strikes concrete masonry unit joints for an environmental trash enclosure. U.S. Navy Seabees are building concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kayla Collins/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2020 22:07
|Photo ID:
|6242160
|VIRIN:
|200612-N-EO124-3322
|Resolution:
|2819x2905
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, AICHI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 build concrete masonry unit enclosures at Torii Housing onboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kayla Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
