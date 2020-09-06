Fort Stewart MP’s recovery from COVID-19 highlights leader’s discipline and resiliency

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maggio, a military police noncommissioned officer and squad leader assigned to 139th Military Police Company, 385th MP Battalion, 16th MP Brigade, stands with members of his squad before their shift, June 10, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Maggio had recently recovered from COVID-19 and returned to work. His recognition of COVID-19 symptoms and calling the nurse advice helpline, prevented others from becoming infected. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot)
06.09.2020
06.15.2020
|6242152
|200610-A-RJ036-001
|3089x2344
|2.37 MB
FORT STEWART, GA, US
|3
|0
|0
