    Fort Stewart MP’s recovery from COVID-19 highlights leader’s discipline and resiliency [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Stewart MP’s recovery from COVID-19 highlights leader’s discipline and resiliency

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maggio, a military police noncommissioned officer and squad leader assigned to 139th Military Police Company, 16th Military Police Brigade, salutes Maj. Robert Levesque, June 3, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Levesque, senior physician assistant assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, provided care during Maggio’s recent recovery from COVID-19. Maggio thanked Levesque and his staff for putting their health at risk in order to assess, treat and advise those who present with COVID-19 symptoms. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Todd Pouliot)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 21:39
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
