    1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN company live fire [Image 4 of 6]

    1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN company live fire

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier assigned to Company B., 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, observes the execution of a company-level live fire exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 20:46
    Photo ID: 6242132
    VIRIN: 200611-A-UQ561-6032
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN company live fire [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    live fire
    4th Infantry Division
    III Corps
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division
    COVID-19
    Army COVID-19 Fight
    ARTCOVID19
    Army Readiness and Training during COVID-19

