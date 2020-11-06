Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN Company live fire [Image 1 of 6]

    1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN Company live fire

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers with Company B., 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, make preparations prior to a company-level live fire exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 11, 2020. The live fire was part of brigade-wide training events during Operation Ray Flash to prepare for future operations and Army requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN Company live fire [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

