1SBCT Operation Ray Flash, 4-9 IN company live fire

Soldiers with Company B., 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, make preparations prior to a company-level live fire exercise at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 11, 2020. The live fire was part of brigade-wide training events during Operation Ray Flash to prepare for future operations and Army requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

