    New Beginnings: Fort Carson infantry brigade converts to Stryker brigade [Image 4 of 4]

    New Beginnings: Fort Carson infantry brigade converts to Stryker brigade

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Col. Scott Knight, commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks about the brigade’s conversion process, June 15, 2020, during 2nd SBCT’s re-designation ceremony on Fort Carson, Colorado. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, formally known as an infantry brigade, announced its conversion from infantry to Stryker in September of 2018. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Canfield)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.15.2020 19:17
    Photo ID: 6242078
    VIRIN: 200615-A-WA772-826
    Resolution: 3000x1236
    Size: 552.99 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Beginnings: Fort Carson infantry brigade converts to Stryker brigade [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Beginnings: Fort Carson infantry brigade converts to Stryker brigade

    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Fort Carson
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Equipment
    U.S. Army
    III Corps
    Readiness
    Colorado
    Stryker Brigade
    Modernization
    Lethal
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Infantry Brigade
    Conversion ceremony
    Col. Scott Knight
    Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarland

